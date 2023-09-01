Ryan Gravenberch is set to sign for Liverpool on deadline day, and this is a move that should put a beaming smile on Jurgen Klopp’s face.

Indeed, the Reds may finally be about to finalise their midfield rebuild, and they appear to be getting a deal over the line for a player who has bags of potential.

Gravenberch is reportedly a player Klopp absolutely loves. It’s been said that he thinks he’s the perfect signing and according to Lewis Steele, there’s one attribute of Gravenberch’s that the German really likes.

Indeed, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer deadline livestream, Steele has stated that Klopp loves Gravenberch’s versatility, claiming that he can play in the number six or the number eight role.

Klopp loves Gravenberch’s versatility

Steele shared what he knows about the Dutchman.

“Ryan Gravenberch is one they have wanted all summer. That one is set to get over the line today. Gravenberch is a Dutch midfielder and Klopp loves him for his versatility, he can play that number six role, he can play as a number eight and it looks a great signing,” Steele said.

What the doctor ordered

Liverpool have needed a player like this all summer long.

Indeed, the Reds have been short in both their holding and advanced midfield roles, and getting a player who can fill in both positions kills two birds with one stone.

Liverpool seem to be doing a very shrewd bit of business here.