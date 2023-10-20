Klopp could now unleash ‘insane’ 21-year-old talent for Liverpool v Everton

Liverpool return to action in Saturday’s early Premier League kickoff against none other than Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have had a decent start to the season, currently sitting fourth in the Premier League table.

Liverpool are also doing well in the Europa League, winning their opening two games, and in the Carabao Cup.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Reds will be taking on a struggling Everton side. The Blues are 16th in the standings, though they have won two of their last three.

In terms of Liverpool’s team selection, Klopp has some issues in midfield. As per the Reds website, Thiago Alcantara and Stefen Bajcetic are out of action.

In addition, Alexis Mac Allister’s late return from international duty – he played for Argentina on Wednesday morning – is an issue for Klopp.

The Liverpool boss started Mac Allister in similar circumstances against Wolves last month, but ended up replacing him at the break.

With that in mind, Klopp could well look to bring in Reds summer signing Wataru Endo against Everton.

Dominik Szoboszlai is pretty much guaranteed to start. He’s just that good and that much of an asset for the Reds.

Therefore, the third midfield position is likely to be contested between Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

We reckon that Klopp will opt for the 21-year-old Dutchman to start the game. While Elliott is a great attacking talent, Gravenberch would offer more balance.

In addition, the Reds summer signing is more physical, which would work better against Everton’s midfield, and he’s had more time to prepare as he hasn’t been on international duty.

Gravenberch is an ‘insane‘ talent, so it’ll be exciting to see how he fares for Liverpool in the derby if Klopp does unleash him from the start.