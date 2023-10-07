Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have a 21-year-old who’s so talented it’s ‘insane’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded Reds summer signing Ryan Gravenberch for how he has been developing at Anfield.

The Liverpool boss was speaking about the 21-year-old midfielder to the Reds media team ahead of their upcoming Premier League encounter.

Liverpool will be eager to make it two wins in a row in all competitions when they head to Brighton on Sunday.

The Reds were in Europa League action on Thursday night, overcoming Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 at Anfield.

Now, ahead of the international break, Liverpool will hope to get back to winning ways in the top flight with a trip to a fellow high-flyer.

Gravenberch impressed against USG, opening the scoring before Diogo Jota made it 2-0 in the latter stages of the game.

The Dutchman is the first player to have at least one goal contribution in each of his first three starts for Liverpool in all competitions since Milan Baros in September 2002.

‘Long may it continue’

And Klopp, speaking at his pre-match presser, couldn’t sing Gravenberch’s praises highly enough.

“He is technically incredibly good, the first touch is insane,” said the Liverpool boss.

“The speed-up is top-class. Really good shooter, which we saw with the Darwin [Nunez] goal which was disallowed [v Union]; but the ball was a fire ball before.

“He’s a really good player. Yes, he came late and yes, we play slightly different and yes, that needs time to adapt and that’s what we can give him, thank God.

“And he’s completely happy with it and is in the group and he realised in each training session that he gets treated exactly like all the others if he starts or not, he gets even a [bit] more information in specific moments.

“He can see what the other boys do in similar positions, he can watch it, he learns from it, he’s a smart boy.

“So, everything goes in the right direction, that’s really, really nice to see. Assists in the other games and now he has his first goal. It’s good – long may it continue. Very important for us.”

Our view

It’s great to see Gravenberch doing so well in his early days at Liverpool. Klopp has taken his time with the player, easing him into life at Anfield and in English football, and it was an inspired decision.

Gravenberch will fancy his chances of starting against Brighton. Then, with the international break looming, we’ll see whether he gets an Oranje call-up or whether he can keep practising for Liverpool at the AXA Training Centre.