Kieron Dyer makes bold Loris Karius prediction ahead of Newcastle's EFL Cup final











Kieron Dyer has now made a prediction ahead of Newcastle United’s EFL Cup Final against Manchester United, and it involves Loris Karius.

Speaking to Stadium Astro after Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, Dyer was previewing next weekend’s match.

It’s Newcastle’s biggest game for a number of seasons after a fantastic campaign under Eddie Howe.

However, their form has stuttered in recent weeks, having only won one of their last six league games.

They still sit in the top four of the Premier League, although that will change in Tottenham win this afternoon.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Newcastle have suffered a huge blow ahead of their cup final, with Nick Pope suspended for their trip to Wembley.

He handled the ball outside the box after failing to deal with a through ball from Alisson Becker, and was given his marching orders.

Martin Dubravka replaced him yesterday afternoon, but he’s cup tied having played in the competition already for Manchester United earlier in the season.

It means Eddie Howe now has to choose between Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie for next Sunday’s blockbuster game.

And now, Kieron Dyer has made a wild prediction about Karius that Newcastle fans will love to hear.

Dyer makes big Karius Newcastle cup final call

Dyer was asked about the German goalkeeper, who hasn’t played a competitive match in two years, and said: “You talk about being rusty then?

“What a stat that could be? Your one and only game for Newcastle could be in the cup final and you lifting the silverware.

“The way this season’s going, with all the storylines, wouldn’t it be unbelievable, it’s probably written in the stars, that it goes to penalties and he saves the winning penalty or scores the winning penalty!”

Eddie Howe was asked about the goalkeeper situation after yesterday’s game, and admitted he was disappointed for Pope, but had faith in his back-ups.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

“He’s [Pope’s] really disappointed, understandably, as we are for him,” Howe said.

“He’s been magnificent this season for us, he doesn’t deserve to miss the game but it is what it is, we’ll see what our options are.

“But we have Loris [Karius] and Mark [Gillespie] who have trained really, really well this season.

“They’ve been a part of the goalkeeping team all season, they’re both fit and ready to play.”

Karius was initially signed on a free transfer in September, as emergency cover in the goalkeeping department.

He’s got huge shoes to fill in replacing Nick Pope, who has been sensational this season.

It seems hugely unfair on Pope to miss such a huge game next weekend.

But as Dyer says, Karius could make himself a hero for Newcastle if he makes his debut next weekend.

