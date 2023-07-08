Kieran Trippier has sent a message to Newcastle United teammate Anthony Gordon ahead of England’s Under-21 Euros final later today.

Trippier posted on Instagram as the Young Lions prepare to face Spain in the Georgian city of Batumi.

It’s already been a brilliant tournament for England’s under-21 side.

They’ve won all five of their games so far without conceding a goal.

Anthony Gordon has played a large part in that success, starting all but one of England’s games.

He’s been playing in an unusual centre-forward position, scoring twice and providing an assist so far.

The role he’s been deployed in might give Eddie Howe something to think about going into next season.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Gordon was mainly used as an option off the bench after arriving at Newcastle in January.

He appears to be a popular member of the Newcastle dressing room and Kieran Trippier was quick to wish Gordon good luck ahead of a huge match for England.

The right-back knows exactly what it’s like to play in a high-pressure game for his country.

Gordon will hope he can replicate Trippier’s brilliant free-kick he scored against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final.

Trippier sends Gordon message ahead of England final

Trippier posted a picture of Gordon celebrating with his England teammates alongside the caption: “Good luck to @anthonygordon & all the @england players today in there [their] U21 final. We will all be supporting you.”

It would be a real surprise to see Gordon not starting this afternoon’s game against Spain.

He’s been a key part of the team and adapted brilliantly to playing as a false nine.

It’s a role he briefly played at Everton at the start of last season, although not to great effect.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Newcastle fans may also have an eye on the forward at the other end of the pitch.

Spanish striker Abel Ruiz is a player Newcastle have been watching this summer and he’s also had a great tournament.

Trippier will hope Gordon and his England teammates can get the better of Ruiz and Spain this afternoon.

It would be the perfect way for the young forward to prepare for the start of his first full campaign as a Newcastle player.