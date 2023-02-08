Kieran Trippier says 'incredible' Tottenham star is one of the best he's ever played with











Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier has hailed Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as an ‘incredible’ player and named him as one of the best he’s ever played with.

Kane hit a huge personal landmark on Sunday as he became Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer. The 29-year-old has now scored a staggering total of 267 goals for the club, taking him above Jimmy Greaves’ long-standing record.

Of course, Kane will be hoping to add some silverware to his personal achievements with Tottenham by the end of the season.

But Trippier has named the England captain as one of the best he’s ever played alongside.

Trippier names Kane as one of the best he’s played with

Trippier left Spurs back in 2019 as he joined Atletico Madrid but he enjoyed a four-year spell playing alongside Kane.

The pair now play together for England and the Newcastle full-back was asked about some of the best players he’s played with on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“Harry, Harry Kane is incredible. I’m a big fan of Stonesy [John Stones], he’s top,” Trippier responded.

“Koke at Atletico Madrid. Great leader, great on the ball, top pro. Raheem Sterling as well, I’ve played against him and he’s brilliant.

“But you look at the England team and you see the talent there and even at the World Cup the lads on the bench, it’s frightening the talent that we have.”

Trippier named Tottenham icon Mousa Dembele as the best he’s played alongside, which will probably not come as a surprise to many Spurs fans.

The 32-year-old has certainly played alongside some top players during his spells at Atletico and Spurs, while also playing for England over the past six years.

It’s no surprise to hear Trippier praising Kane as one of the best he’s played alongside, the Spurs star has put up incredible numbers over the years.

