Kieran Tierney could ask to leave Arsenal this summer, Mikel Arteta won’t stand in his way











Kieran Tierney could ask to leave Arsenal this summer after his game-time has been limited this season, with The Northern Echo reporting that Mikel Arteta won’t stand in his way if that is the case.

Tierney has been heavily linked with a move away from north London recently as he’s fallen down the pecking order under Arteta.

The 25-year-old was a key player for the Gunners last season but he has struggled for minutes since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko over the summer.

He has only started four Premier League games for Arsenal over the course of the season and it seems likely that he will move on for regular game-time at the end of the current campaign.

And it seems that Arteta will allow Tierney to seek a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta won’t stop Tierney from leaving Arsenal

The Northern Echo reports that there is an acceptance amongst the Arsenal hierarchy that Tierney is unlikely to be content with playing a bit-part role next season.

The outlet notes that Arteta will not stand in the Scotland international’s way if he asks to leave this summer.

Newcastle United have also made Tierney their top left-back target ahead of the summer window, with the club looking for a more attacking full-back to compete with Dan Burn.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It may be for the best for both Arsenal and Tierney if he moves on this summer, especially with Zinchenko thriving at left-back.

The ‘outstanding’ defender is unlikely to become a regular fixture in Arteta’s side anytime soon and he is clearly desperate to be playing regularly once again.

Of course, it will be a blow for Arsenal as Tierney is a brilliant back-up option to Zinchenko. But if Tierney wants to move, Arteta will be keen to maintain a happy atmosphere within the squad and it would be no surprise if he allowed the full-back to move on.

Show all