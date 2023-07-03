Khayon Edwards names Arsenal’s most vocal player

Arsenal are preparing for another big season as they look to push Manchester City once more in the race for the Premier League title.

The Gunners looked like they had it won at one point last season only to see City run away with things in the end.

For Mikel Arteta, it was a learning curve and the Spanish boss is making moves this summer to address things.

A number of signings are expected. Those new players, mixed with plenty of young players, should stand the Gunners in good stead for the season.

Youth and experience

Of course, developing younger players is at the heart of what Arsenal do. And one of the youngsters looking to break through this season, Khayon Edwards, has been speaking about all things Arsenal on the Beautiful Game podcast.

And interestingly, when pressed on who the most vocal player is at the club, Edwards actually named a player who is looking likely to move on this summer.

“Granit Xhaka, he’s a leader still. Sometimes he doesn’t even have to talk, it’s just his aura. He’s that sort of person,” Edwards said.

Xhaka has long been regarded as one of the main men at Arsenal. However, he is expected to join Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Certainly, given Edwards’ little comment here, it seems like Xhaka will be a player who the youngsters will miss.

A big voice

Young players always need older and more experienced heads around the place to drive standards and it seems like that’s what Granit Xhaka does at Arsenal.

If he does go, it seems the Gunners will be losing a big voice and influence off the field.

Sometimes, those people are hard to replace and Mikel Arteta will hope the likes of Declan Rice and co can step up to the plate.