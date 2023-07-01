Arsenal are extremely busy in the transfer market as Edu works on a host of incoming, but the possible outgoing of Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen faces a potential issue.

That is according to the Mirror, which reports that Arsenal now feel Bayer Leverkusen should pay an increased fee for Xhaka. The 30-year-old is set to quit Emirates Stadium this summer once Edu solves negotiations for Declan Rice. But Die Werkself were keen for a bargain deal.

Arsenal are ready to let Xhaka leave the moment that Rice finalises his £105m transfer from West Ham United. Bayer Leverkusen are also waiting on tenterhooks for the Gunners to give the midfielder the green light to leave. They have a deal ready for Xhaka to sign in Germany.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen’s plans for Xhaka tempt Arsenal to consider a U-turn

Bayer Leverkusen have already offered Xhaka a four-year contract to secure his return to the Bundesliga after seven years with Arsenal. Under Arsene Wenger, the Gunners paid Borussia Monchengladbach £35m to tempt the 115-cap Switzerland captain to England in May 2016.

But as BayArena chiefs feel Xhaka can have a long-term future at Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal feel it should be reflected in the transfer fee. So, rather than the bargain move Die Werkself had hoped for, the Gunners are now threatening a U-turn and could demand around £20m.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Xhaka has already said his goodbyes to the Gunners ahead of his transfer

Xhaka has already said his goodbyes to Arsenal in anticipation of sealing a transfer to Bayer Leverkusen this summer. He bid farewell to the Gunners after their final match of the season in May. While the midfielder would leave north London whilst still admired by Mikel Arteta.

Despite allowing Xhaka to leave once Rice joins, Arteta remains a huge fan of the midfielder. The Spaniard even described the Swiss as ‘exceptional’ in May after the Gunners’ final game of the term. Xhaka potentially bowed out by scoring a brace in a 5-0 win at home to Wolves.

His double took Xhaka to seven goals and seven assists in 37 appearances as Arsenal ended the Premier League season in second place. The Basel-born technician had never previously scored more than four times in a term for Arsenal. His high for assists was seven in 2017/18.