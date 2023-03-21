Key Manchester City player has just got injured, he's pulled out of international duty











Manchester City star Erling Haaland has pulled out of international duty with Norway, which could be a boost to Arsenal’s title hopes.

The report from the Daily Mail suggests the star striker will miss Norway’s upcoming qualifiers with a groin injury.

Haaland scored a hat-trick for Man City against Burnley at the weekend while Arsenal were extending their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side travel to the Etihad next month in a match that could decide where the title heads.

Arsenal have proven to be worthy challengers to Pep Guardiola’s side this season, although the reigning champions do have a game in hand.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Guardiola will be glad the incredible Norwegian is on his way back to the club already.

The last thing he would have wanted is for Haaland to have risked further aggravating the problem this week.

Mikel Arteta may have hoped Martin Odegaard could have monitored the forward while away with Norway.

The pair are big fans of each other, but will be going head to head on the pitch very soon.

Man City star Haaland injured amid Arsenal title race

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Erling Haaland will miss Norway’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Spain and Georgia after reportedly picking up a groin injury.

‘A statement from the Norwegian FA confirmed that national team doctors had advised for Haaland to return to City and ‘receives medical follow-up at the club’.’

Manchester City aren’t exactly short of other options is Haaland does miss any action for his club.

Julian Alvarez is a very able deputy, or Guardiola could revert to playing with a false nine.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Arsenal will know they no longer need to rely on Manchester City dropping points in the title race.

It’s very much in their hands, but an Haaland being injured could be what tips the title race in Arsenal’s favour.

More than likely, Haaland has simply pulled out of the squad on a precautionary basis.

However, Man City have more games left to play than Arsenal this season in all competition.

Losing their star man for both the Premier League and Champions League closing stages would be a massive blow.

