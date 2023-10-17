Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal should keep hold of Eddie Nketiah even if they sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Campbell has been speaking on Highbury Squad and discussed the possibility of Arsenal snapping up Toney in January.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the Bees striker as Mikel Arteta bids to deliver a Premier League title to the Emirates Stadium.

Indeed, The Daily Mail claims that Toney is keen on a switch to North London amid strong interest from Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have struggled to find the back of the net regularly this season, which has led to suggestions Arsenal could target a new striker to bolster their title hopes.

This could lead to an uncertain future for Nketiah, who is already behind Jesus in the pecking order. But Campbell believes Arsenal should keep hold of the 24-year-old even if they snap up Toney.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Campbell thinks Arsenal should keep hold of Nketiah

Speaking on Highbury Squad, Campbell claimed that Arsenal will need a ‘deep squad’ if they are to challenge for major honours under Arteta.

“Possibly [Nketiah could be sold],” he said. “Solely because of FFP and how the money is structured.

“Obviously that puts Eddie down the pecking order, it does. But if we’re serious and we’re looking at going for a lot of these trophies, we’re going to need a real deep squad and I mean that.

“So, people might think ‘Eddie has to [go]’. Not necessarily. Emile Smith Rowe might… no, not necessarily.

“We’re going to need the deepest squad we’ve ever had. We want silverware and we’re looking to go deep in a lot of these cup competitions and the league, we’re going to need to be as deep as we can.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Nketiah has proven to be a brilliant back-up option for Arteta over the past year and has played an important role in Arsenal’s recent success.

The Englishman has proven he is capable of leading the line for Arsenal, but they will undoubtedly need a reliable goalscorer if they want to challenge for the biggest trophies.

And if Toney does end up at Arsenal, it’s difficult to see how Nketiah would be content with being a third-choice striker.

Campbell makes a great point that Arsenal will need depth if they want to challenge on all fronts. But having three strikers may prove problematic for Arteta.