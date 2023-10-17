Kevin Campbell reacts to what reports were saying about £38m Arsenal star this weekend

Kevin Campbell has suggested that reports that Jurrien Timber could be back for the final 10 games of the season for Arsenal are huge for the Gunners.

Campbell was speaking on the Highbury Squad as he suggested that the Dutchman could have a massive part to play from the bench in the remaining weeks of the campaign.

You do not need to be an Arsenal supporter to have huge sympathy for Jurrien Timber. The 22-year-old arrived for £38 million in the summer. Unfortunately, his Premier League debut ended prematurely as he sustained a serious injury attempting to tackle Brennan Johnson.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

It turned out that Timber featuring again this season was in doubt. However, Football Transfers recently issued a more positive update, suggesting that Timber could feature in Arsenal’s final 10 games of the Premier League season.

Kevin Campbell thinks Jurrien Timber return could be huge for Arsenal

And Kevin Campbell believes that that could make a massive difference for the Gunners – noting that having Timber last season could have seen events play out differently for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“Last 10, 15 minutes, come on and shut the shop up. Huge for us,” he told Highbury Squad. “If we had Timber at Anfield last season, him coming on for Zinchenko, would we have conceded?

“I think of things like that, because, listen Kieran Tierney’s a quality player, I just think Timber’s a different breed. He really is, because he’s so flexible.”

Gunners star will be desperate to still play role this season

Arteta is going to be patient with Timber. He is such an exciting talent. And, as Kevin Campbell notes, he can play across the backline. So he provides competition in a number of positions.

However, the boost his return will give the squad will almost be as important as the cameos he may have. Arsenal are looking set to be in the Premier League title race again this year. And they have shown that they have potentially taken a step forward this season by beating Manchester City.

So it may come down to the smallest margins. And thus, just being able to name Timber in the squad again could indeed be huge for the Gunners.

Certainly, you can imagine that Timber will be doing absolutely everything he can to return for as much of this season as possible.