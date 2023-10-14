Injured Arsenal star out for longer than reported, but return still possible

Arsenal fans only got to see a brief glimpse of new signing Jurrien Timber before he was seriously injured.

The Dutchman was subbed off with what looked like a nothing injury at the time but was since ruled out for most of the season. However, recent reports have suggested a return in January could be possible as his recovery steps up.

But according to Football Transfers, that is simply not the case, albeit there is hope Timber will play again this season.

Jurrien Timber injury latest rules him out until March

According to Football Transfers, there is no way that a return in Januay is possible for Timber. They claim their sources suggest this is unrealistic for the defender.

However, there is some hope within the report and good news compared to the initial diagnosis for Timber.

It’s claimed that a return to the pitch could come in the Spring, around March, when Timber would be back in time to feature in the final 10 games for the Gunners.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

If that is the case, and Arsenal remain the title hunt, then the £40m signing would be a huge boost to proceedings at that time.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Certainly, Mikel Arteta will be hoping he has all his squad available at such a big time of the season.

Any return a boost

Given Arsenal thought they were writing Timber off for the season at one point, it’s good news really he might be back at some point this season.

Yes, it’s annoying that those reports of a January return are wide of the mark. But really, Gunners fans would have been massively surprised to see Timber back then.

He needs to be fully recovered and ready to play and if he does come back in March for the run-in, then it’s a massive bonus for the whole club.