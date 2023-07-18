Saudi club made approach for ‘outstanding’ 28-year-old Arsenal player last week

Nicolas Pepe has received an approach from a club in the Saudi Pro League about a move away from Arsenal this summer, but the winger’s wage demands are proving to be an issue.

That is according to a report from CBS Sports, which notes that Arsenal will accept a nominal fee for the Ivorian ahead of the final year of his contract at the Emirates.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

The sooner Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal, the better for all concerned. Unfortunately, the winger’s move to the Premier League has been a huge disappointment.

Saudi Pro League club makes approach for Nicolas Pepe as Arsenal plot exit

He spent last season on loan with Nice. And it seems that there are no plans for Pepe to return to Mikel Arteta’s plans ahead of the new campaign.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

CBS Sports reports that Arsenal are looking to move Pepe off the books. And they could even consider ripping up the remainder of his £140,000-a-week deal. But clearly, receiving any money for the 28-year-old would be a boost for the Gunners.

And CBS Sports reports that there has been an approach from the Saudi Pro League in the last week. However, the two parties are far apart when it comes to his wages.

It is a shame that Pepe’s time at Arsenal looks set to end in this manner. At this stage, it almost appears that the Gunners will do anything to move him on.

There have been flashes of ‘outstanding‘ quality. But those flashes have been nowhere near frequent enough for someone who was, until recently, the club’s record signing.

The good news for Arsenal is that it does Pepe no favours to stick around either. Of course, he could collect a very good salary for doing little if he remains at the Emirates. But surely, he will want to be playing at this stage of his career.