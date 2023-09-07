Kevin Campbell now says 26-year-old Arsenal star makes all of his teammates better

Kevin Campbell has said that Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus makes all of his teammates better when he plays.

Campbell was speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel off the back of Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Manchester United.

It’s a result that Arsenal fans now get two weeks to reflect on over the international break.

Plenty of Mikel Arteta’s squad set off around the world to represent their respective nations.

One of those to leave slightly later than his teammates is Gabriel Jesus, who received a late call-up to the Brazil squad.

The 26-year-old has only just returned from injury, coming off the bench in Arsenal’s last two matches.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s only played 16 minutes of competitive football since having a small operation on his knee.

However, Arsenal scored twice while he was on the pitch on Sunday with the Brazilian confirming the result in the 101st minute.

Campbell has suggested that Jesus makes all of his Arsenal teammates better when he’s on the pitch.

It’s a fantastic asset to have and pundits are now urging Arteta to start him after the international break.

Campbell says Jesus makes other Arsenal players better

Speaking about the Brazilian forward, Campbell said: “If he scores in the first minute that might be 1-1 because we give goals away so early! It’s crazy.

“At the end of the day, I think we’re going to have to lean on [Gabriel] Jesus a bit more this season.

“I’m not happy that he had this injury early, but if that means we can have him fully fit for the rest of the season I’ll take it.

“You could see what he can do, he’s such a great player and he makes other players better, he makes other people better.

“He can drop a shoulder and change a game and if he can keep scoring goals, he got double figures last season and he was out for three months.

“If he can get five, 10 goals in those three months in comparison, he’s probably be near 18, 20 goals. That’s what we need.

“We need somebody who’s going to be top goalscorer as our main guy if we’re going to usurp Man City. He’s got that unknown factor that he can produce.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jesus will hope that he can fulfil Campbell’s prediction and continue to make his teammates better.

Arsenal looked like an incredible unit and better than the sum of their parts last season.

They’ve not quite hit those heights this year yet although that might be because Arteta has made a few tweaks to his starting line-up.

The 26-year-old will hope to prove he’s fit enough to start ahead of Eddie Nketiah against Everton.