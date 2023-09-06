Arsenal have had another very solid start to their Premier League campaign.

The Gunners are unbeaten after four games – winning three matches, and they’re in a very strong position heading into the first international break of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta now has a fortnight to plan what he does next, and while the old adage is that you don’t change a winning team, he may well have one selection headache to deal with.

Indeed, according to Leroy Rosenior, speaking on Premier League Productions, Arteta now has a problem in the attack as he has to choose between Eddie Nketiah – who has been on fire this season and Gabriel Jesus, who scored a brilliant goal at the weekend.

Arteta’s problem

Rosenior gave his verdict on this striker issue.

“Just a quick one. I think he’s got a little bit of a problem there Mikel Arteta. I think Nketiah led the line brilliantly, but Jesus has come on and scored, so who leads the line for you now?” Rosenior said.

Difficult

It’s going to be really difficult for Arteta to judge this over the next few weeks.

Nketiah has earned the right to start, but, if we’re being honest, Jesus is the more complete and better striker.

Luckily for Arteta, the opportunity to rotate will naturally present itself with the Champions League game against PSV coming up, but, by the time that north London derby rolls around later this month, Arteta will have a huge decision to make, and if he wants to win the Premier League, he has to make the correct call.

Arteta has handled these situations well in the past, and it will be interesting to see what he does here.