Kevin Campbell 'goes in' on Everton board live on Sky Sports yesterday

Kevin Campbell has now spoken about how angry he is at his old club Everton for their board have been acting.

Campbell was speaking on Sky Sports News (31/1 7:23pm) as the transfer deadline loomed.

Everton were the only Premier League side yet to make any signings throughout the window.

Given their precarious position at the bottom of the league, it’s an incredibly bold decision.

Everton fans would have witnessed the likes of Southampton, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest all completing signings.

In fact, the Saints beat Everton to the signings of Kamaldeen Sulemana, after they had a bid accepted for the Ghanaian international.

After sacking Frank Lampard last week, Everton finally confirmed Sean Dyche as his replacement on Monday.

It gave Dyche barely any time to assess his squad before the window shut, and in the end, they didn’t act.

Campbell, who played over 140 games for Everton, was very angry with the club’s board.

They’ve put a huge amount of faith in Dyche to keep the side up with a squad Lampard struggling to get the best out of.

Campbell angry with Everton board

Speaking on Sky Sports with just a few hours left in the transfer window, Campbell said: “I don’t want to go in on the board but I am.

“This just shows that the club is about right now and it isn’t great.

“The new manager has come in, you would expect them to get him some players that he wants in.

“It looks really poor what’s happening right now and the Everton fans aren’t having it – they know they are being taken for a ride.

“There’s already a big split between the Everton fans and the board, there’s a lot of pressure on Sean Dyche to get this right and if he isn’t given the tools this is even more difficult.”

Everton’s recent matches have been overshadowed by protests from the fans towards the board.

After years of mismanagement and poor spending, Everton are staring at their first spell in the second tier for decades.

Dyche will have to try and discover a winning formula at a club who haven’t won in the league since October.

The lack of a regular goal scorer is a real worry, and the failure to reinvest the money earned from selling Anthony Gordon.

Campbell is among a large group of Everton fans who are justifiably angry with the club’s board.

