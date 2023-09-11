Kevin Campbell has said that Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has to start against Everton if he’s fully fit.

Campbell was speaking on The Gooners Pod and looking for to Arsenal’s next match.

The international break didn’t come at a great time for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Two late goals against Manchester United sent the Emirates into raptures and provided a huge boost to the club.

Arteta would have wanted to harness that and immediately carry it into their next game.

Instead, that momentum has been stifled with his most important players setting off around the world to play for their respective nations.

One player who has joined up with his country for the first time since the World Cup is Gabriel Jesus.

Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

He picked up a serious knee injury while in Qatar that derailed his first season at the Emirates.

Jesus was fit enough to come off the bench on Saturday against Bolivia and Campbell wants to see him start for against Everton.

It might be quite harsh on Eddie Nketiah, but Arteta needs to keep standards as high as possible if Arsenal are going to mount another title challenge.

Campbell wants Jesus to start against Everton

Speaking about the Brazilian forward, Campbell said: “Here’s a question, if Gabriel Jesus isn’t injured, do we win it?

“Even when he came back, he’s still catching up, isn’t he? He’s still trying to hit the level that he was before. Whereas earlier on in the season he was making such a massive difference.

“And yeah he wasn’t prolific, but everybody else was playing so well. That’s the Gabriel Jesus we need.

“He’s had his injury, he’s come back and he’s made a difference. Against Everton, I think Gabriel Jesus if he’s fit, I think he has to start because he makes that much of a difference for us at the top end of the pitch.

“We do need more goals from him, we need 20 goals from Gabriel Jesus this season but we also need [Bukayo] Saka to hit the heights, [Gabriel] Martinelli to hit the heights, Martin Odegaard to hit the heights, we need Kai Havertz to hit some form as well.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jesus will hope he can live up to Campbell’s expectations and prove he’s fit enough to start against Everton.

Despite only playing 16 minutes for Arsenal so far this season, he’s already managed to find the back of the net.

Rediscovering his form from the start of his Arsenal career would be ideal for Mikel Arteta.

He’s got some serious competition for his place in Nketiah, although it’s been touted that he could play on the wing instead.