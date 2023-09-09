Jay Bothroyd has stated that he would ideally start Gabriel Jesus on the left wing for Arsenal.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Saturday Social, Bothroyd was debating who were the best and worst strikers in the Premier League, and he stated that he doesn’t even believe the £45m man to be a striker.

The pundit says that in an ideal world, Arsenal would go and sign a top-class number nine and Jesus would shift to the left with Gabriel Martinelli dropping to the bench.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Bothroyd would bench Martinelli for Jesus

The pundit shared his verdict on Jesus’s role and what his ideal Arsenal team would look like.

“I have to agree with you there because I can’t say that Gabriel Jesus is a striker or a number nine. The best seasons he’s had have been from the wide areas, he doesn’t score enough goals,” Bothroyd said.

“He’s not an A-list striker, when Arsenal first signed Jesus, I said that Arsenal still needed to sign a striker who will score 15-20 Premier League goals a year. If we signed a top number nine I’d put Jesus on the left and Saka on the right and Martinelli would go on the bench.”

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Ultimate attack

As ridiculous as it sounds to say that you’d drop Martinelli for anyone in this Arsenal team, we have to admit that the idea of Arsenal signing another quality striker is mouthwatering.

It would give Mikel Arteta so much freedom to rotate between the likes of Bukayo Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, and this new striker, allowing each and every player to rest as and when they need to.

Do Arsenal need a new striker? Probably not, but, if you want to be a truly elite club these days, you have to have multiple high-end options in almost every role these days.