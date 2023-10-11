Kevin Campbell claims 26-year-old Arsenal player is a genuinely ‘special talent’

Kevin Campbell has admitted that he thinks Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is a really special talent.

Campbell was speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel after a fantastic victory for Arsenal over Manchester City.

Sunday’s result will give Mikel Arteta’s squad huge belief after the international break.

Not only did they beat the best team in Europe last season, but they did so without Bukayo Saka causing havoc down the wing.

Arteta was initially without both first-choice wingers when the game kicked off before bringing on Gabriel Martinelli at half-time.

The young Brazilian made all the difference, scoring the winning goal late on after a big deflection off Nathan Ake.

The man responsible for replacing Saka on the wing was Gabriel Jesus and he put in a tireless shift up against Josko Gvardiol.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Kevin Campbell was blown away by Jesus and believes the Arsenal star is essential to any success the club has going forward.

Whether that’s continuing to play on the right in Saka’s absence or as a centre-forward is yet to be seen.

Campbell hails Arsenal star Jesus

Speaking about the Brazilian international, Campbell said: “Even when he starts at number nine he ends up wide, solely because of his mentality and he wants to get on the ball and he wants to make other people better.

“But he played his position perfectly on Sunday, he was a thorn in Manchester City’s side all game.

“His work rate is phenomenal but he causes havoc, why, because he takes up positions and uses his body so well.

“Jesus plays up top, that’s why [Bukayo] Saka starts to get more space because Jesus goes wide and Saka can come in and there’s more space.

“I thought Jesus was immense, absolutely immense. Work rate, ability, headache for the opposition, taking responsibility, I think that’s the most important words to say about him.

“He took responsibility for the team, put the team on his back at times and drove down that right-hand side, gave [Josko] Gvardiol as many problems as he could handle.

“In the end they were doubling up, tripling up on Jesus because he is just a special talent.

“This wasn’t the game where we were going to score two, three, four goals but this was the game where he needed to turn up and be that guy and he was.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Campbell is only echoing the thoughts of plenty of Arsenal fans with his praise of Jesus.

Adrian Clarke claimed after the match that Jesus was producing ‘glimmers of magic’ through Sunday’s match.

Peter Schmeichel initially questioned the decision to play Jesus out wide but ultimately Arteta made the right call.

Jesus has been called up to the Brazil national team for the international break and it’ll be interesting to see what role he plays for the Selecao against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Arteta will simply hope that he returns to London Colney fit and ready to play against Chelsea.