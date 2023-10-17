Kenny Miller says Celtic have a ‘clever footballer’ who has helped Scott McTominay be a success for Scotland

Kenny Miller has claimed that had it not been for playing alongside Callum McGregor, Manchester United star, Scott McTominay would not be the player he is for Scotland.

The former Rangers striker was reviewing Scotland’s overall Euros qualifying campaign when he said that having McGregor beside him gives McTominay the freedom to make those bursting runs into the opposition’s box.

Miller said [Clyde SSB], “He looks like he could score in any game and even in the game on Thursday night, he was maybe getting deployed in a little bit more of a deeper role, to be the quieter one along there next to Callum McGregor.

“And Christie and McGinn are going to be the two that were going to support, but I just think the confidence he is playing with I think also the fact that he is next to Callum McGregor as well, who is such a clever footballer, he’s still got an ability at arrive in the box the way he has done so well over the course of this campaign.”

McGregor has shown just how important he has been to Steve Clarke and Scotland over the course of the Euros qualifying campaign.

Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Celtic star has featured in every match so far and has kept the best players from Spain and Norway tucked into his back pocket as Scotland top the group.

With qualification to the tournament in Germany confirmed last night, McGregor will have the opportunity once against to represent Celtic at a major international tournament and pit his wits against the cream of Europe’s top players.

At just 30-years-old, McGregor still has plenty of football left in him yet and no doubt he will be eying qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

