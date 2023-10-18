‘Keeps coming up’: Fabrizio Romano shares what he’s now hearing about Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle ahead of the January transfer window.

The Arsenal midfielder is struggling for minutes at the Emirates at the moment, and a number of escape routes have been touted.

The likes of Aston Villa and West Ham have been linked, but it’s Newcastle who continue to be mentioned in connection with Smith Rowe recently.

As ever, Fabrizio Romano is the man many have been looking towards for the latest transfer news, and he’s now provided an update on Smith Rowe when writing for Caught Offside.

Romano says that he’s actually not aware of any concrete negotiations between the two parties just yet, claiming that Newcastle are yet to firm up their winter transfer plans until they know what their Champions League group stage qualification status is.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Smith Rowe talks not advancing

Romano shared what he knows about Smith Rowe.

“This (Smith Rowe) is a name that keeps coming up, but again I’m not aware of any concrete talk at this stage with Newcastle, let’s see closer to the January window. As I always mentioned, Newcastle are not advancing on any signing now as it’s crucial for them to understand if they will be in UCL in the second part of the season before moving,” Romano wrote.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

One to watch

This may not be a deal that is advancing at this moment in time, but it’s certainly one to watch.

As the old saying goes, there is no smoke without fire, and while Newcastle are being patient and waiting to see what their situation is come January, they will have a few plans in mind.

Smith Rowe certainly could be looking for something new in the winter, and if he is looking to leave the Emirates, a move to St James’ Park could be appealing.