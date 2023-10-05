‘Newcastle would take him’: Journalist says Newcastle could now sign Arsenal’s ‘special’ player

Emile Smith Rowe must be starting to get annoyed about his situation at Arsenal.

Say what you will about his chance being on the horizon or the fact that he’s still only young, the fact of the matter is that he’s slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates and he needs to be playing more football.

At the age of 23 now, Smith Rowe is now longer this raw prospect, he should be a Premier League regular, and he may have to leave Arsenal to get the minutes he wants.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing Smith Rowe’s future, and he’s named both Aston Villa and Newcastle as potential destinations for the ‘special’ player now.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Smith Rowe could move

Bailey shared what he knows about the midfielder.

“Does Arteta trust him? I don’t think he does you know. I think there have been chances for Smith Rowe to play, but he’s some way down the pecking order. We know Aston Villa love him, they almost signed him before, they still want him, our information is that Newcastle would take him, Brighton would take him, he can’t go to Tottenham, they wouldn’t sell him there. He will give it until January and see what’s happening there,” Bailey said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Shame

It would be a shame to see Smith Rowe leave Arsenal, but it may be the best for him at this point in his career.

Indeed, while we’d all like to see him become a star at the Emirates, it’s becoming more and more clear that this pathway to being a regular starter just isn’t there.

There are too many other players standing in Smith Rowe’s way at the moment, and a move away from Arsenal may well be the only way he gets the playtime he deserves in the Premier League.

Smith Rowe could still be a star, but it’s hard to see him hitting those heights at Arsenal now.