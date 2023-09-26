‘Keep doing it’: Kevin Campbell defends 22-year-old Arsenal star after what he did in first-half vs Tottenham

Kevin Campbell has defended Bukayo Saka over his decision to copy James Maddison’s celebration after helping Arsenal take the lead against Tottenham at the weekend.

Campbell was speaking on Highbury Squad after Maddison mocked Saka following the enthralling game which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Bukayo Saka was inches away from scoring a brace in the North London derby. His first effort needed a wild clearance from Cristian Romero to put Arsenal in front.

Saka celebrated by mimicking James Maddison‘s darts celebration. For some, that came back to haunt the 22-year-old as Maddison played a vital role in Tottenham taking a point away with them.

Campbell defends Saka over Maddison celebration

Maddison subsequently set up both of Spurs’ goals. He was asked about Saka using his celebration, and he joked about beating him before he set Son Heung-min up for the first equaliser shortly after.

Kevin Campbell was asked whether it was a mistake from Saka to use Maddison’s celebration at 1-0. But the former Arsenal striker insisted that he had no problem with the youngster doing that.

“What’s wrong with it? And by the way, James Maddison, I did the darts celebration years ago, so I don’t want James Maddison to think he’s the first one to do a darts celebration,” he told Highbury Squad.

“What I’m saying is, why can’t Saka do it? What’s wrong with him doing it? He did the same thing Rashford did, didn’t he.

“This is James Maddison being a bit chippy. And it’s to a mate. It’s alright, it’s no big deal. But if anyone’s got a problem with it, Saka, keep doing it.”

Ultimately, Saka using the darts celebration had no impact on what Maddison went on to do. The Tottenham man has made an outstanding start to the campaign. So he always had the potential to change the game.

Obviously, it always had the potential to become a stick for some to beat Arsenal with. Had the Gunners lost, Saka would have been mocked relentlessly.

However, Saka would have known the risks. And really, Maddison probably would not have even noticed it when it happened.

Some Arsenal fans would rather that there were no jokes between their players and Tottenham’s team. But football has changed.

However, it had the potential to be a brilliant moment had Arsenal gone on and won the game.