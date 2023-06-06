'Keep an eye': Postecoglou really rates £40m PL player, Tottenham could buy him now - journalist











Journalist Alex Crook has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are a team to keep an eye on in the race to sign James Maddison, with Ange Postecoglou an admirer of the Leicester City talisman.

Crook was speaking on talkSPORT about the future of the 26-year-old following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

James Maddison is one player who can be content with his contribution this past season. He scored 10 goals and contributed nine assists in the Premier League.

Postecoglou likes Tottenham target Maddison

Unsurprisingly, there is plenty of interest in Maddison, with Tottenham amongst his admirers. In fact, previous reports from The Sun have suggested that Spurs are pushing hardest to sign Maddison.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Leicester meanwhile, want £40 million for the England international. But with Spurs previously without a manager, there was always likely to be a question mark on whether they would look to follow up on their interest.

Ange Postecoglou has now become Tottenham’s new manager. And Crook has suggested that he would like the chance to work with Maddison.

“I think Maddison definitely will go. The interest from Newcastle, that started last summer, has never really gone away. I think Ange Postecoglou is an admirer as well so keep an eye on Tottenham maybe joining that particular race,” he told talkSPORT.

In truth, it is not all that surprising that Postecoglou is a fan of Maddison. The attacking midfielder has been absolutely outstanding over the last three years.

Postecoglou’s sides tend to play attractive, attacking football. So Maddison would definitely have the potential to thrive at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if he did make the move.

The problem Spurs have is that there are likely to be some really attractive opportunities on the table. Newcastle can offer Champions League football. And there are teams who would probably like to base their rebuild around Maddison.

If Postecoglou is backed, he could be a real success at Tottenham. And giving him Maddison in his first window would be a real statement.