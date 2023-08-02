Newcastle United need some defensive additions.

The Magpies had one of the best backlines in the Premier League last season, but one injury to one of their centre-halves would really destabilise their backline.

Indeed, a new centre-half is needed at St James’ Park, and, luckily, it looks as though help could be on the way.

Links to the likes of Trevoh Chalobah are ongoing, and according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on NUFC Matters, there’s another young centre-back to keep an eye on.

Indeed, Jacobs says that Newcastle fans should watch out for Oumar Solet, claiming that the RB Salzburg star is a playr Newcastle have firmly on their radar.

Photo by Matija Habljak/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Solet to Newcastle one to watch

Jacobs shared what he knows about the 23-year-old.

“I would keep an eye on a player at Salzburg called Oumar Solet. He is on Newcastle’s radar and he would like to play in the Premier League. He’s in his early 20s, he’s very physical 6 ft 4, that’s a name Newcastle have on their radar,” Jacobs said.

Need cover

It’s something of a gamble to sign a player like Solet. After all, he is from the Austrian League and he really isn’t proven at this level.

However, with that being said, Newcastle do need centre-half cover, and any body through the door right now would be useful.

Of course, you can’t completely write off players from the Austrian League either, especially from Salzburg.

The likes of Erling Haaland and Sadio Mane both came from that neck of the woods, and if Solet is highly rated among the Red Bull stable, he could be a brilliant Premier League player.

As Jacobs says, this is certainly one to keep an eye on.