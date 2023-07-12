Trevoh Chalobah could be one to watch for Newcastle United in the coming weeks.

That is according to Ben Jacobs who has been discussing the Magpies’ transfer plans on NUFC Matters.

The journalist was discussing the £25m player’s future, and he noted that his future at Chelsea is very uncertain at the moment as the fire sale at Stamford Bridge continues.

According to Jacobs, Newcastle have had an interest in Chalobah for a little while, and the player would supposedly be open to a move to Tyneside.

Chalobah an option

Jacobs shared what he knows about the 24-year-old.

“Chalobah I think is very interesting, you look at the situation and you don’t see much of a pathway for him at Chelsea. It’s very difficult to understand where he will get gametime at Chelsea, and that may open a window of opportunity. I would term his future as uncertain at the moment, but from Pochettino’s point of view he hasn’t decided yet. Newcastle were well aware of Chalobah in January, but it’s not 100% clear if Chelsea will want to sell, but the player would be open, so I would say it’s one to watch, but I’m not aware of anything concrete on the player of club side as well,” Jacobs said.

“In the case of Chalobah, even though he is 24, he’s old enough to want gametime. I’d be interested to see where he fits in the Newcastle team, he’s played right-back, centre-back and midfield at Chelsea. There are some questions around this one that don’t make entire sense for me, but let’s wait and see.”

Good fit

This is a transfer that would make the world of sense for Newcastle.

The defender is a very versatile young player, and what’s more, he’s homegrown.

With Newcastle heading into the Champions League next season, they will need more and more quality homegrown talent in their squad, and while they currently aren’t close to that particular limit, there’s only so long the likes of Paul Dummett can be used to fill those gaps in a squad that wants to compete at the highest level.

This would be a very decent addition to this Newcastle squad.