Tottenham have been waiting for a new striker to arrive ever since selling Harry Kane earlier this summer, and, all of a sudden, it appears as though two viable options are now open to them.

Brennan Johnson apparently wants to join the club, and Spurs are said to be preparing a bid for the player, while, according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Jonathan David is in the same boat.

Jacobs says that David is keen on a move to Tottenham, and what’s more intriguing is that he is a long-term target for Tottenham in that he was the only player Fabio Paratici was considering if he ever had to sell Harry Kane.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

David wants to join

Jacobs shared what he knows about the Canadian.

“Jonathan David remains a really interesting one. If we are talking about fees, that’s a very high fee, somewhere in the region of 60 to 65 million Euros (£50-55m) but it could come down because David is keen on the move.”

“This is an interesting one because the only name if Kane left under Paratici that Tottenham were really seriously exploring when they first got wind, probably around March or April, that the Kane situation might be changing against them.”

“The only name that they put forward to begin with was Jonathan David, but that was under Paratici and under Conte or interims, now again Postecoglou is going to have his say.

I know some other Premier League clubs have looked at Jonathan David and they are not so sure about whether or not he’ll be a fit for Premier League football.

“The stats suggest he will but the reality is can he do it at a different pace and level? That’s what I’m most intrigued to see but I certainly wouldn’t rule out David.”

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Worth a gamble

It’s not everyday you get a player of this calibre wanting to join your club, and Tottenham could probably do with taking a gamble on this one.

David has been a guaranteed source of goals in Ligue 1 last season, and if he’s able to carry that form over to the Premier League, Spurs will have a serious player on their hands.

Let’s face it, Richarlison doesn’t appear to be up to the task of replacing Kane, so bringing in another striker who knows where the back of the net is would be very wise.

Keep an eye on this situation as we approach deadline day.