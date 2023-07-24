Arsenal’s Kai Havertz revealed that four-time Champions League winner Sergio Ramos is the best defender he’s ever faced.

That’s via an interview on ESPN UK where Havertz and Bukayo Saka were quizzing each other whilst on their US tour.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka asked Havertz about the best defender he faced and Havertz replied: “Sergio Ramos.”

Arsenal’s new signing may have been hoping to face Ramos in the Champions League again this season but the Spaniard is currently without a club.

The 37-year-old, who earned £225k-a-week at Paris Saint Germain, is currently a free agent after his deal at the club expired.

Said to be keen on a return to La Liga, the Spain international did previously reject a move to Arsenal back in 2021.

Back then Arsenal were looking to strengthen their defence after Ramos left Real Madrid, but he decided that PSG was his preferred option over a move to the Emirates Stadium.

A repeat offer wouldn’t seem likely this summer, given the young squad Arsenal seem to be putting together now.

And with the defender yet to decide on his new club, it remains to be seen if he’ll try to add to his four Champions League titles this season.

Kai Havertz on the other hand, a Champions League winner himself, will be hoping this season will result in silverware at his new club.

He joins Mikel Arteta’s project at an exciting time and will be buoyed to see Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice follow him to the Emirates.

Havertz will hope to face more of the world’s best at Arsenal

Much like manager Mikel Arteta, you can expect Kai Havertz to have lofty ambitions of what he can achieve at Arsenal.

Whilst his time at Chelsea wasn’t necessarily a failure by any means, just look at his Champions League winning goal, it seemed like he had more to give.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There still seems to be a lot of unlocked potential in Havertz’s game, something Arteta must believe he can prize out.

Arteta has spoken about how much the German’s versatility will benefit his side this season, and even spoke about a role as a target man.

It seems the £65m man will predominantly fill the vacated role of Granit Xhaka but can similarly feature in several areas.

Havertz grabbed his first goal against the MLS All-stars during Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the US and will hope it’s not long before his first in the Premier League.

Before their league season starts Arsenal do still have a date with Manchester City in the calendar.

The two square off in the FA Community Shield at the start of next month in the traditional season curtain-raiser.