Kai Havertz now says he wishes 21-year-old Arsenal man was German

Arsenal star Kai Havertz has admitted that he wishes teammate Bukayo Saka played with him for Germany.

The pair were interviewing each other on ESPN’s YouTube channel while on tour in the United States.

Arsenal’s pre-season preparations have got off to a good start.

Results aren’t too important at this stage, but Mikel Arteta would have been pleased with his side’s win over the MLS All-Stars.

Their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United highlighted some areas that the squad still need to work on before the season begins.

However, it’s arguable that both goals were conceded due to individual errors rather than a poor team performance.

Kai Havertz was handed his first start against Manchester United, playing in the midfield role vacated by Granit Xhaka.

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He was described by one pundit as ‘anonymous’ but is going to need time to adapt to his new teammates and tactics.

Havertz was asked during the interview if he could play with any of his new teammates for Germany, who would he choose and unsurprisingly Bukayo Saka was his answer.

The 21-year-old Arsenal star has impressed for club and country for some time.

However, Havertz will have to keep dreaming about playing with him on international duty.

Havertz wishes he could play with Saka for Germany

Havertz was asked about which Arsenal player he would want to line up alongside for Germany and said: Maybe you [Bukayo Saka], so then we could play together in the national team.”

Saka laughed and replied: “Don’t worry, we can play together here bro!”

Bukayo Saka is already one of the most important players in Mikel Arteta’s side and is on his way to playing that role for England too.

Arsenal have strengthened well this summer, but still, it appears as though Arteta doesn’t have a backup that can live up to the expectations of Saka.

The club have been linked with players in the last few days who could fill that role.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, the difficulty is finding someone good enough to play that role who would be happy to sit on the bench for much of the season.

For these reasons, it’s easy to see why Havertz would want Saka playing alongside him for Germany.

Thankfully for England’s sake, he’s one of the first names on Gareth Southgate’s team sheet.