Juventus now put themselves in mix to sign ‘fantastic’ Liverpool target

Liverpool might still be looking for a new midfielder in the coming weeks as both Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo head to Chelsea.

The pair are both on the radar of Liverpool but reports over the weekend have suggested both will end up being new Chelsea players by the time all is said and done.

For the Reds, losing out on both Caicedo and Lavia will be hugely frustrating. However, more midfielders will be out there and with money to spend, Liverpool will keep pushing.

And according to journalist Rudy Galetti, one player who could still end up at Anfield is French midfielder, Khephren Thuram.

Taking to X tonight, Galetti has said that Juventus are now putting themselves in the mix to sign Thuram. But with the situation ‘evolving’, Galetti also names Liverpool as being among the clubs keen.

Of course, we know Liverpool’s interest in Thuram is not brand new. He has been linked with a move to Anfield for some time now but the club have yet to bid.

But with Caicedo and Lavia potentially out of the running, the Reds could be forced into exploring a deal for Thuram.

Liverpool need reinforcements

While both Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister enjoyed solid enough debuts today for the Reds, the need for a more defensive midfielder was apparent.

Now, whether or not the ‘fantastic‘ Thuram can be that player remains open to debate. There might well be other players out there who do the job more comfortably, meaning Thuram is a non-starter.

Further, Nice are also said to want around £60m to consider selling Thuram and that might well be a fee that the Reds simlpy don’t want to go to.

Regardless, Liverpool need someone with presence in the middle of the park and they need them quickly.