Juventus confident Arsenal won't be signing Dusan Vlahovic this summer

Arsenal are still keen on signing Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic if he becomes available this summer.

The imposing Juventus striker hasn’t quite hit top gear for the Turin side since sealing a mega-money move to the Serie A giants. But after spending so much on Vlahovic, Juve have been keen to see him work out.

However, with Juventus’ off-field problems, there has been talk of a move this summer. Arsenal and Real Madrid are believed to be keen on the Serbian.

Despite having other teams keen on signing Vlahovic, Juventus are wanting to keep hold of their £66m signing if they can.

And that’s a point that’s been rammed home by Juve chief Franceso Calvo. Quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Calvo has said that as of now, Juventus are ‘optimistic’ in keeping hold of Vlahovic as it stands.

Vlahovic has long been courted by Arsenal and the Gunners thought they’d got him signed before he joined Juve.

But despite missing out, the Gunners have maintained an interest. And given their impressive season and the need to make smart moves in the summer to somehow improve further, Vlahovic is an obvious target.

TBR’s View: Dusan Vlahovic can help Arsenal

Despite their obvious brilliance this season, there is still room for improvement in this Arsenal side. One of the areas they can improve on is in the number nine position.

A big imposing striker like Vlahovic is just what they need to enhance the squad. Yes, he might have turned his back on them a bit a few windows back. But he remains a top player.

Arsenal’s recruitment going forward is going to be massive. It will become harder and harder for them to improve the first XI and squad.

Vlahovic does add quality. The big question, really, is if Juventus would want that £60m+ fee back.