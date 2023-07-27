Jurrien Timber seriously impressed by £27m Arsenal player after Barcelona win

New signing Jurrien Timber was seriously impressed with Arsenal teammate Leandro Trossard after their win against Barcelona.

The Belgian international posted on Instagram as Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the United States came to an end.

It was a fantastic final match in Los Angeles, with Mikel Arteta’s team showing their full attacking prowess.

Bukayo Saka capitalised on a mistake to score Arsenal’s first goal of the game, with Kai Havertz tapping in at the back post to equalise before half-time.

Leandro Trossard once again played as part of a front three and put Arsenal ahead after the break.

His composed shot found the bottom corner through the legs of one of Barcelona’s defenders.

The Belgian extended Arsenal’s lead with a well-taken volley after a pinpoint cross from Kieran Tierney.

Tierney replaced Jurrien Timber just before the goal and he was delighted for Trossard as Arsenal defeated the Spanish champions.

The £27m forward is doing a fantastic job this summer of working his way into Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Timber impressed with Arsenal teammate Trossard

Posting on Instagram after the match with a selection of pictures of him scoring his goals, Trossard said: “Greetings from LA!”

Jurrien Timber thought Trossard was on fire yesterday and also thought the Belgian was: “Top.”

It’s going to be an interesting season for Leandro Trossard.

After arriving from Brighton in January, he played well whenever called upon in a variety of positions.

His hat-trick of assists against Fulham and scoring a goal that earned Arsenal a point against Brentford.

With Kai Havertz expected to play in midfield, Arsenal haven’t yet improved their attacking options this season.

It’s good news for Trossard who impressed Arteta yesterday and deserves a chance next season.

Timber teamed up with Trossard on the left wing for Arsenal this morning.

With Oleksandr ZInchenko still injured, Arteta continues to try new options in that position.

Tierney will be disappointed he didn’t get the nod but continued his strong pre-season showing with another assist.