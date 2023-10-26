Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was particularly impressed with one player who starred in the Champions League last night.

He posted on social media after witnessing his brother Quinten Timber star for Feyenoord in their 3-1 win over Lazio.

Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax for £38m in the summer but his move hasn’t gone to plan so far.

After starring in the Community Shield and during pre-season, he picked up a serious injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest.

However, he might not be the only Timber playing at the Emirates in the future.

Arsenal have been scouting his twin brother Quinten and would have liked what they saw in the Champions League last night.

Quinten Timber is a more advanced player than his brother, starting in midfield last night.

Timber impressed for 90 minutes, drifting out onto the left side and winning the ball up the field to create chances in a position that has caused some dilemmas for Arsenal this season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has missed having Granit Xhaka in the side and new signing Kai Havertz is a very different player.

It would be an interesting prospect to reunite the Timber brothers after they came through the Ajax academy together.

Arsenal star impressed by Quinten Timber last night

Posting on Instagram after the game, Jurrien Timber shared a post from his brother and thought he was on fire last night.

Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch was also very impressed with Timber and Arsenal would have been watching him closely yesterday.

Timber managed three shots last night highlighting his ability to get into advanced areas, but it was his performance out of possession that caught the eye.

He won six of his seven ground duels before completing 19 of his 24 passes, suggesting he’s in the team to destroy rather than create.

A Timber and Timber combination in the side would be a very exciting prospect for Arsenal in the future.

Jurrien has recently mentioned he would be happy to swap lives with his brother, suggesting that playing for another team would be interesting.

He might also just be missing playing football, with his injury set to rule him out for the majority of this campaign.