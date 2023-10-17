‘Would be interesting’: Jurrien Timber says he’d love to swap lives with 22-year-old Arsenal target

Don’t you just wish you could live the life of a footballer for one day?

All the talent, all the fame, all the fortune and all the adulation, there’s a reason so many kids grow up hoping they can make it in the professional game one day.

However, even players who do make it to the very top sometimes wish they could swap lives with others, and speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, some of football’s top stars have been asked who they’d like to switch lives with.

Virgil van Dijk says he’d like to be a top DJ, while George Baldock says he’d like to be Lionel Messi for a day.

Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber gave an interesting answer when probed, stating that he’d like to swap lives with his own twin brother, Quinten.

Interestingly, this comes against a backdrop of interest in Quentin from Arsenal.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Timber would swap lives with his brother

Timber spoke about his twin.

“If you could swap lives with anyone for a day who would it be and why?” Timber was asked.

“My twin brother. He is playing for another team now so that would be interesting,” Timber said.

Photo by Andre Weening/BSR AgencyGetty Images

Not for long?

Timber says that he would swap lives with his brother because he’s playing for another team now, but that may not be the case for too long.

Indeed, Timber may soon be uniting with his brother at Arsenal as it’s said that the Gunners are keen to unite the two twins at the Emirates.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a pair of successful siblings in the Premier League, but the Timbers could be the next in line after the Neville’s and the Toure’s.