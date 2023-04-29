Jurrien Timber drops major transfer hint, amid reports Liverpool want to sign him











Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has suggested he is on the move this summer, amid reports that both Liverpool and Tottenham are keen on him.

Timber has had another good season with Ajax but after staying put last summer, is expected to move on this year.

Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the standout young defenders in Europe. But Ajax know they can’t keep him forever, especially with such interest in him from the Premier League.

90Min has claimed previously that Liverpool and Tottenham are big fans of the defender. And speaking to the Dutch media, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano, it seems Timber is very much looking for a way out this summer.

Rated highly by current Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, Timber has certainly impressed.

“I wasn’t nearly as far along as he is now (at the same age). I have nothing but praise for him. He is a great player and a true professional. He has so much potential. Hopefully he can develop further. Then it will be all right, I think,” Van Dijk said.

It seems, then, that Timber has a chance of linking up with Van Dijk with these latest comments.

TBR’s View: Jurrien Timber would shine at Liverpool

Ajax haven’t half produced some fine players down the years and Jurrien Timber definitely looks like the next defender coming off the conveyor belt.

Timber has looked every bit the class act in the Eredivisie. As we know, the step up to the PL is a big one but if he’s got Van Dijk’s approval, then he’s doing something right.

Liverpool need a big summer this time around. Landing new midfielders is the big one for Jurgen Klopp. But Timber is a fine player in himself and with the likes of Matip and Gomez facing uncertain futures, the Dutchman could be a good capture.