Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the clubs interested in Jurrien Timber, with 90min reporting that the Ajax defender has told his representatives to explore a potential move away this summer.

Timber is wanted by a number of heavyweights across Europe heading into the next window. 90min reports that Erik ten Hag wanted to take him with him to Manchester United last year. And their interest has not gone anywhere.

But there are several others who want the centre-back. 90min claims that Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are also in the running to sign the 21-year-old.

Tottenham eyeing Jurrien Timber

However, Tottenham are also keen.

It would certainly be a huge coup for Spurs to be able to convince Timber to make a move to North London in the summer. A centre-back looks to be a priority for Antonio Conte’s men at the end of the season.

As shown by FBRef, Timber is amongst the best performing centre-backs in Europe across a number of areas, particularly when it comes to passing.

Virgil van Dijk has said that he is a ‘great player’. And the Liverpool star has actually claimed that he is a better talent than he was at the same age – in comments reported by the Daily Mail. That is certainly saying something.

It would appear that the likes of Spurs will be underdogs in the race. Timber has a great relationship with ten Hag. And Manchester United are making good progress – despite their last result, admittedly.

Tottenham meanwhile, are still working on putting the foundations in place. They already have one world-class defender in Cristian Romero. And they may hope that they can convince Timber to follow him to North London.

It would definitely be a real statement if Spurs were able to win the race.