Jurgen Klopp was absolutely furious with 25-year-old Liverpool player vs Brighton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was absolutely furious with Trent Alexander-Arnold after one moment of sloppiness against Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday.

Commentating on the match for BBC 5 Live, commentator Mark Scott and pundit Steve Sidwell were covering the game.

It was a thrilling game at the Amex that was ultimately defined by mistakes at either end.

Virgil van Dijk didn’t give Alexis Mac Allister much of a chance with an under-hit pass that Simon Adingra capitalised on.

He struck his shot early and caught Alisson Becker off guard to give the hosts a well-deserved lead.

Five minutes of madness from Brighton allowed Liverpool back into the game, with Mohamed Salah scoring a quick brace.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Substitute Ryan Gravenberch should have wrapped the game up but struck the woodwork when the goal was gaping.

Lewis Dunk made Liverpool pay and the frustration on the touchline was palpable.

Jurgen Klopp was furious with some of his players yesterday, including vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He was accused of some ‘really poor quality’ work in the first half and his normally exceptional passing wasn’t up to scratch yesterday.

Klopp furious with Alexander-Arnold

In the second half, Alexander-Arnold hit a long ball towards Darwin Nunez, but his strike was overhit and Brighton defender Jean-Paul van Hecke allowed it to run behind.

Commentator Mark Scott said: “Both managers are being very colourful in their instructions to their players.

“Jurgen Klopp this time is the one that is hopping around, almost bunny hopping on the edge of his box as he gets a message to Joel Matip who I don’t think quite knew what his manager was asking.

Steve Sidwell interjected and said: “I think it was more for Trent Alexander-Arnold for giving the ball away there and it was one of those ones where you can hear him behind.

“I’ve been on that pitch where the manager’s screaming at you and you can hear him, but you don’t want to turn around!”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Klopp is often seen on the touchline in a furious mood even when things are going well and Alexander-Arnold was the target of his ire on this occasion.

He demands such high standards from his players and it’s no surprise that his emotions occasionally get the better of him.

It wasn’t the best day for Liverpool’s full-backs, with Andy Robertson at fault for Brighton’s equaliser.

The international break has come at a good time for the club to reset.