Jurgen Klopp tells Ryan Mason what he needs to focus on after Liverpool v Tottenham











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at Tottenham boss Ryan Mason for complaining about Diogo Jota’s tackle on Oliver Skipp.

Jota was lucky to stay on the field when he caught Skipp in the face with a really high foot. But the referee and the VAR decided it wasn’t a red card and as we know, the Portuguese star got the winner late on.

After the game, Ryan Mason was fuming and demanded an explanation. But rather than backing his fellow manager in the complaints against refs, Liverpool boss Klopp instead told Mason to concentrate on other matters.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

“Ryan [Mason] has to worry about other stuff. They’re such a good football team, Tottenham, they have to play better football. They can’t just counter-attack, they have to play better football with that team. Diogo Jota has the foot high but he’s not going for the head,” Klopp said.

“I heard Oliver Skipp could’ve had a red card. Did he speak about that as well? Wanting Diogo Jota off the pitch, worry about other stuff.”

Clearly, emotions were running high for both Klopp and Mason. In the end, though, it was Liverpool who got the last laugh after a remarkable game.

TBR’s View: Klopp loves a war of words

Jurgen Klopp has done his fair share of complaining over the years so it’s a bit odd that he’s telling Mason how to conduct himself.

Of course, the Liverpool boss has bags of experience and he might be hinting to Mason that there’s more to focus on.

But really, Jota should have gone. Klopp probably knows it deep down and he might be simply trying to deflect from what was a crucial decision that went his side’s way.

The sucker punch of Jota getting the winner will hurt for Mason. But Klopp is right in a way, there are bigger issues at hand for the Spurs boss.