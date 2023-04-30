Rafa Benitez offers Diogo Jota verdict after Liverpool late show v Tottenham











Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez was full of praise for Reds forward Diogo Jota after he scored a late winner v Tottenham today.

In a pulsating game at Anfield on Super Sunday, Jota struck late in the day to break Tottenham hearts. Ryan Mason’s side had fought back into the game to make it 3-3. However, despite Richarlison’s massive celebrations, Liverpool had the last laugh as Jota slotted home.

Jota – who earns around £140k-a-week – has returned to form in recent weeks to be key for Liverpool. The former Wolves man has hit the goal trail and his form has been key in the Reds’ mini-revival.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

And watching on for Premier League Productions today, former Reds boss Benitez praised the intelligence Jota shows.

“It’s everything because you’re playing at Anfield. The atmosphere is great. You concede a goal that you can’t believe, and then you score another, the feeling is great. Diogo Jota is very clever when playing between the lines, and his finish was really good,” Benitez said.

Jota signed for Liverpool in a deal worth close to £45m back 2020. Since then, he’s been a key man for Jurgen Klopp playing both wide and as a number nine at times.

TBR’s View: Jota is underrated at Liverpool

Well, internally, the Reds will know exactly what he brings to the table. But outside, Jota seems to be the one who gets forgotten about.

He grabbed the headlines today but so often he is the player who just goes about his business and scores goals. The likes of Salah and Diaz catch the eye, but Jota is just so efficent.

Jota’s winning goal today summed him up. He was calm and cool when it mattered in a massive moment. Liverpool have some fine attacking talent, but Jota is one of the very best.