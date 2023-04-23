Jurgen Klopp singles out Diogo Jota for praise after Liverpool win yesterday











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has singled out forward Diogo Jota for praise after their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Klopp was speaking to BBC Sport after their win over the newly promoted side at Anfield.

It was a thrilling second-half yesterday, with five goals scored quickly between the two sides.

Diogo Jota looks to be getting close to his best once again after a long absence this season.

An injury picked up against Manchester City in October scuppered his campaign, and ruled him out of going to the World Cup with Portugal.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Before he scored twice against Leeds United on Wednesday, Jota hadn’t found the back of the net for almost a year.

Jurgen Klopp was delighted that Jota had broken that duck for Liverpool, and now appears to be going from strength to strength.

Glenn Murray praised Jota for during yesterday’s game, although he wasn’t sure about Nottingham Forest’s defending.

That won’t matter to the Portuguese forward though, who has taken full advantage of playing two of the league’s leakiest defences this week.

Klopp over the moon with Liverpool forward Jota

Asked about his 26-year-old attacker, Klopp said: “That’s what goals can do, they give you a boost and confidence. He did miss a sitter which was the easiest out of them all, but the second goal was very special.”

The £140,000-a-week forward has plenty of competition for his spot in the Liverpool side now.

Jota will know he has to keep scoring to retain his place in Klopp’s Liverpool team going forward.

The arrival of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo this season has been the Reds boss a plethora of options.

With Mohamed Salah unlikely to lose his place any time soon, Jota is doing a good job making sure he claims one of the other two spots in the team.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

There have even been suggestions recently that Jota could leave Liverpool this summer.

It would be a real surprise to see the 26-year-old go before next season unless they receive a massive offer.

Klopp is clearly a big fan of Jota, and he’s finding his best form just at the right time for Liverpool.

How different could their season have been had he not been ruled out for months earlier in the campaign.

