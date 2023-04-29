Jurgen Klopp shares Ibrahima Konate update ahead of Liverpool v Spurs











Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Ibrahima Konate will be back for Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds defender wasn’t in the matchday squad for the midweek trip to West Ham, which the visitors won 2-1.

After the game at the London Stadium, Klopp stressed that Konate wasn’t actually injured; he just needed a rest.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

The 23-year-old had started nine games for Liverpool since the end of March.

Now, ahead of Sunday’s game against Spurs at Anfield, Klopp told the Reds media team that Konate is fine.

The Liverpool boss also provided an update on the fitness of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota.

“Ibou will be back,” said Klopp. “I guess Naby will train today – I didn’t get the medical report yet, but probably.

“Ox is in training. No-one else [is back].

“We have a couple of players out, everybody knows about them, but on top of that from the last game…

“Diogo got a bad knock in his back but should be alright, we will see how that developed.

“Apart from that we should be okay.”

Good news for Liverpool

Liverpool have struggled for much of the season but are finally finding form at the right time.

The Reds have won their last three Premier League games and are unbeaten in five.

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Liverpool take on a Spurs side that will take confidence from their midweek 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

They were 2-0 down at half-time but fought back through goals from Son Heung-min and Pedro Porro.

With Tottenham boasting such a dangerous attack, Konate being fit and rested is a major boost for Liverpool.

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool to much fanfare in 2021 and has gone from strength to strength.

In 2022, Trent Alexander-Arnold said Konate had the chance to be a “once-in-a-generation” player.

The France international is certainly on the right track to become a superstar like his teammate has predicted.