Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises 'really good' Diogo Jota despite Crystal Palace draw











Jurgen Klopp was left impressed with Diogo Jota’s display at Selhurst Park yesterday after the Liverpool star made his first start since returning from injury.

The Reds were left frustrated after being held to a goalless draw against Crystal Palace last night after rattling the woodwork on two occasions.

Mohamed Salah was unlucky to see his brilliant effort come back off the crossbar and Jota’s header struck the post from a tight angle.

Cody Gakpo did get an opportunity to hand Liverpool the win, but he was closed down quickly by Vincente Guaita and dragged his effort wide of the post.

Klopp was without Darwin Nunez yesterday as the Uruguayan was ruled out with a shoulder injury he picked up against Newcastle United last weekend. It led to Jota being handed his first start since October and Klopp was certainly happy with his display.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Klopp impressed with Jota

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp admitted that while he was happy with Jota’s performance, he feels there is plenty to come from the Portuguese forward.

“Based on that, I would say [his performance was] really, really good. We tried now to build it up slightly but it was a long time,” the Liverpool boss said.

“Before that he was injured as well, so he came back from international duty for pre-season, he had no pre-season, he was injured, then he played a few games really good and then he was injured again. So far, it’s a really difficult season for him.

“Absolutely OK, he can play better of course, but that’s how it is, that’s what we have to go through and that’s what we do.” as quoted by Liverpool’s official website.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jota has been unfortunate with injuries this season having been ruled out for the beginning of the campaign before picking up a calf injury against Manchester City back in October.

The 26-year-old had just put in a brilliant performance against the champions after scoring against Arsenal the week before.

It will be a huge boost for Klopp to have him back in his squad as he’s proven to be a reliable source of goals since making the £41 million switch from Wolves in 2020.

Show all