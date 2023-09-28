Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he’s really excited about youngster Jarell Quansah after his performance against Leicester City.

Klopp was speaking via the club’s official website last night after an important 3-1 win over the Championship side last night.

The visitors made a very strong start at Anfield yesterday, quickly taking the lead through young winger Kasey McAteer.

However, Liverpool showed their quality after the break, scoring goals through Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota.

Jurgen Klopp made a host of changes to the team that beat West Ham at the weekend.

He named Kostas Tsimikas in defence after signing a new contract with Curtis Jones deployed in an unfamiliar right-back role.

Ibrahima Konate returned from injury to start the match alongside Jarell Quansah.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Quansah has broken into Klopp’s Liverpool first team this season and impressed again against Leicester City.

The German coach has very high hopes for the England Under-20 international defender.

Klopp hails Liverpool youngster Quansah vs Leicester

Speaking after the match, Klopp said: “Jarell Quansah, not only playing outstandingly well, setting a goal up.

“So exciting, you cannot watch him without smiling, to be honest. It’s really, really nice to see.”

Quansah set up the final goal of the match, going on a fantastic run to assist Diogo Jota.

He stole the ball off James Justin high up the pitch and marauded down the right wing.

The 20-year-old drove into the box and picked out the Portuguese forward, who flicked the ball into the far corner.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Quansah earned plenty of praise from his teammates after the match, including captain Virgil van Dijk.

After making his debut against Newcastle United after Van Dijk’s red card, Quansah has established himself as a permanent member of the senior squad.

Klopp showed his faith in Quansah by selecting him against Leicester and he looked very accomplished at the heart of Liverpool’s defence.

The Reds could have delved into the transfer market in the summer to sign another centre-back.

Quansah is now beginning to prove that the club might have made the right choice in deciding to maintain their focus elsewhere.