Ben Doak and Virgil van Dijk blown away by 20-year-old Liverpool youngster last night

Liverpool picked up a 3-1 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup last night, and young Jarell Quansah has received praise for his performance.

Jurgen Klopp made plenty of changes to his side from their victory over West Ham United at the weekend. Despite a scare in the first-half, those changes had no negative impact, and the Reds picked up a comfortable win in the end.

Quansah was fantastic.

Ben Doak and Virgil van Dijk react to Jarell Quansah’s Liverpool display vs Leicester

Liverpool were made to work hard by Leicester City last night.

The Foxes took the lead in the first half, and even though Klopp’s side had plenty of chances to score, they just couldn’t find the back of the net.

Liverpool turned up the heat in the second half and thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota, they sealed the win.

Jarell Quansah started alongside Ibrahima Konate at the back yesterday, and he had a solid game. He even picked up an assist in the second half to cap off a fantastic display.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate the win last night, and many of his teammates sent him some love on the social media platform.

Virgil van Dijk reacted with a bicep emoji, while Ben Doak wrote: “Showin me how its done!”

Here’s how a few others replied:

TBR View:

Jarrell Quansah joined Liverpool when he was just five years old, and he’s living the dream now.

The 20-year-old has made four senior appearances for the Reds, all of which have come this season, and he has looked really, really good.

He is a fine talent, and his performance last night once again showed that he has the potential to become a star in the coming years.

It will be interesting to see how much better Quansah will get in the weeks and months ahead.