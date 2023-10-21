Jurgen Klopp says ‘incredible’ Liverpool forward will now miss Everton clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Ben Doak is unavailable for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton.

The Reds will hope to get back to winning ways after the international break with a big Merseyside derby encounter at Anfield.

Doak has broken into the Liverpool first team this season and, despite being just 17, is already looking like he belongs in the Premier League.

However, Klopp – speaking to the Reds media team – said Doak has a “little muscle” issue and won’t be in action against the Blues.

“Ben Doak from Scotland has a little muscle thing, so we have to see but is not available for the weekend,” said the Liverpool boss.

‘Absolutely incredible’

Doak has been one of the standout youngsters in the Liverpool ranks since joining the Reds from Celtic in 2022.

The Scotland youth international has already made eight competitive senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, including two starts.

At international level, the Reds prodigy has won five caps for Scotland’s Under-21s.

Liverpool and Scotland icon Kenny Dalglish recently claimed that Doak doesn’t seem far away from the senior setup.

Described by James Milner as having ‘absolutely incredible’ abilities, the teenager certainly looks like he has a very bright future ahead of him.

Goal.com has already named Doak in their list of the 50 best wonderkids in football. Hopefully it won’t be long before he’s making the senior rankings.

It’s a shame he’ll miss the Merseyside derby, but by the looks of it, it’s not a serious injury.

Other Liverpool injury news ahead of Everton clash

Klopp told reporters that Andy Robertson is set to undergo surgery on his shoulder and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The left-back sustained an issue in the Euro 2024 qualifying match between Scotland and Spain last week.

Cody Gakpo’s fitness will be assessed before the derby after he made his return to Liverpool training following an injury.

Diogo Jota is back from his suspension, while Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Conor Bradley are still out.

Luke Chambers has returned to training after a “‘little ligament issue” but Klopp didn’t clarify whether he is now fully available again.