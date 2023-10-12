Kenny Dalglish says Liverpool have a 17-year-old who has ‘done really well’

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has waxed lyrical about Reds talent Ben Doak.

The Anfield icon, speaking to the Daily Record, says his fellow Scot has “done really well” for the Reds.

Dalglish also believes that Doak is “not far away” from his Scotland breakthrough.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

The 17-year-old has been one of the standout youngsters in the Liverpool ranks since joining the Reds from Celtic in 2022.

Doak has already made eight competitive senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, including two starts.

In terms of Scotland appearances, the teenager is already playing for the Under-21s.

However, Dalglish reckons it won’t be long before Doak is in the senior setup as he continues to develop.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

“He’s done really well in just a year and half,” he told the Daily Record. “He’ll not be far away from it.”

Our view

Klopp has never been shy with regards to giving senior game time to the best young talents at Liverpool.

And this has often worked well. The Reds have had several breakthrough stars in recent years, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and now Doak.

Photo by Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Even with the likes of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams, the experience from starring in the first team has given them huge confidence, helped them develop as players and put them in the shop window.

Doak has been on a steady upward trajectory at Liverpool, and it’ll be exciting to see how he continues to fare for the Anfield outfit.

He looks like he could become a regular very soon – perhaps for country as well as club.