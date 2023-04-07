Jurgen Klopp says he’s been impressed by £160k-a-week Arsenal man this season











Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he’s impressed with the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal this season.

The Gunners are set to travel to Anfield on Sunday for what is a crucial clash for both sides.

Arteta will be hoping his side can pick up what would be a statement win and see them move one step closer to the Premier League title.

As for Liverpool, they are in desperate need of picking up three points to keep themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Many wouldn’t have guessed that it would be Arsenal pushing for the title this season while Liverpool battle it out for Champions League qualification.

And ahead of Sunday’s clash, Klopp has heaped praise on Arteta for the job he has done at the Emirates Stadium.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Klopp impressed with Arteta

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Klopp admitted that he’s been impressed by the work Arteta has done at Arsenal over the past few years.

“Mikel Arteta has been building for a few years now, the outcome is pretty impressive,” the Liverpool boss said. “I don’t know exactly what you can say about us at the moment, so that shows the situation.

“It’s still Anfield, we’re at home and we still have to show a reaction and an improvement.”

He added: “I know people ask for more time for managers and I think Mikel deserved every minute when it wasn’t go well because they are there now.

“They made good transfers, pretty stable, brought in super important players but not too many.”

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Arteta has built a side that in many ways is similar to what Klopp had done at Anfield in the past.

Of course, the German is now facing another rebuild after Liverpool’s struggles have been evident this season.

But Arteta is still at the beginning of his journey with this young, exciting Arsenal side. The £160,000-a-week manager has come through some difficult spells during his time in north London and the club have stuck by him.

Arsenal are now reaping the rewards for sticking by their man and edging closer to picking up a Premier League title.

