Jurgen Klopp says £35m Liverpool player is the ‘oldest 24-year-old’ he has ever met

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Cody Gakpo and how mature he is for his young age.

The Dutch international has been a Red for over 10 months now, and he has adapted well. He has played in a number of different positions and has performed brilliantly. Klopp absolutely loves him, and he said as much while speaking in a video on Liverpool’s official YouTube channel.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo is ‘incredibly smart’

Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in January this year for £35 million (The Guardian).

The Dutch international was one of the best players in the Eredivisie during his time there. He was unbelievable for PSV, and several clubs were keen to sign him.

Liverpool beat everyone else for his signature at the turn of the year, and Jurgen Klopp has now revealed that Gakpo’s maturity despite his young age really blew him away when he first met him.

He jokingly called the Dutchman the ‘oldest 24-year-old boy’ he has ever met.

Speaking to Rubi Deschamps in a video about Gakpo on Liverpool’s official YouTube channel, Klopp said: “He is incredibly nice, incredibly smart. I think Cody is the oldest 24-year-old boy I’ve ever met.

“When I met Cody, I think he was captain of his old club in Eindhoven – wow! And you realise after 10 minutes…”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gakpo is back from his injury

Cody Gakpo started for Liverpool in that controversial game against Tottenham at the end of last month. He scored the equaliser before half-time, but while doing so, he hurt his knee.

Gakpo was seen wearing a cast after the game and it was reported that he would be out of action for ‘several weeks‘ due to his injury.

However, Liverpool released photos from their training session on their website yesterday, and Gakpo was seen back at the AXA with his teammates.

It appears that he will be fit enough to face Everton in the Merseyside derby tomorrow.