Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo will now unfortunately miss several weeks of football following a knee injury suffered at Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink who shared the update on X.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Elfrink did suggest that the best case scenario could be a few weeks but he was fairly confident that Gakpo won’t be ready for Dutch internationals later this month.

He said: “Cody Gakpo is expected to be out for several weeks at Liverpool.

“If all goes well, a few weeks.

“The Dutch matches in October do not seem feasible for the former PSV player at the moment.”

Of course, this is particularly disappointing injury news following Gakpo’s clever finish for Liverpool on the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp has shown a lot of faith in the 24-year-old and did deploy him centrally in a crucial game.

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez started the game on the Liverpool bench, tough competition to hold off.

And it would now seem that Nunez will get his Liverpool starting chance with Jota suspended and Gakpo now suffering with his injury.

Gakpo may miss the Merseyside Derby through Liverpool injury

Liverpool host Beligan side Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday before travelling to Brighton Hove Albion on the weekend.

And the international break is then followed by the Merseyside Derby at Anfield – a game Gakpo would be gutted to miss.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Nonetheless, Liverpool do probably have the most well equipped front-line in the league.

As well as the names mentioned, Klopp also has Ben Doak and Harvey Elliot to call upon if needed.

£35m Gakpo’s injury isn’t ideal, but Liverpool do have the options to cope.

Luis Diaz looks something close to his best again, and perhaps the less said about his goal at Spurs the better right now.